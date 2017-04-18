Admits stealing £400 worth of clothes

A 36-year-old woman has admitted stealing clothes worth over £400.

But she denied going equipped for theft when she appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Ellen Ward, Carnmore Rise, Enniskillen, pleaded not guilty to going equipped for theft with tactix wire snips at Bridgewater Park in Banbridge on October 16 last year.

She did admit two theft charges on the same day, the first involving clothing worth £341.90 and the other involving clothing valued at £61.50.

Her solicitor asked for an adjournment until April 27 for the prosecution to consider the first charge or fix a date for a contest.