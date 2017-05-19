Aggressive with police after he was thrown out

When he was put out of a bar in Banbridge a 20-year-old man became aggressive and struggled with police.

Ryan Conn, Primrose Hill, Gilford, admitted two public order offences last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was fined £150 on each charge of disorderly behaviour on December 11 last year and resisting a constable. Conn was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 1am police on duty outside the Coach nightclub in Banbridge saw the defendant being put out by door staff. Conn tried to get back in and began shouting at staff.

Police told him to move on but he became aggressive and struggled with a constable before he was restrained.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had just broken up with his long term girlfriend and had turned to drink.

He added that Conn was heavily intoxicated and had no recollection of what happened.