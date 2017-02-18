Annaclone man facing several motoring charges in local court

Several motoring offences were put to a 41-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Thomas James Fagan, Frazer Park, Annaclone, Banbridge, had the charges read to him in the court.

They are driving with excess alcohol in breath on December 29 last year at Grovehill Road, Loughbrickland, not having insurance or a licence and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

A police officer said she was aware of the facts of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

A barrister said that the solicitor dealing with the case would like an adjournment for two weeks.

The case was adjourned until March 2.