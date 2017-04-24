Arrest warrant is issued

An arrest warrant was issued last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court after a 24-year-old failed to turn up.

Stephen Hazley, Meadowbank, Banbridge, faced charges of disorderly behaviour and resisting police on March 19 this year. A public prosecutor said that police were called to the Coach where Hazley was in dispute with the staff.

Hazley was intoxicated and he became abusive and refused to co-operate with police trying to help him.

District Judge Eamonn King issued an arrest warrant.