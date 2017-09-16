Banbridge man in ‘rail rage’ incident

A JUDGE said he takes a “dim view” of criminality directed at transport staff going about their jobs after a man assaulted an employee at Ballymena Railway Station.

District Judge Peter King was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where Curtis Rodgers (19), of Chestnut Place, Banbridge, was put on Probation for a year and ordered to do 75 hours Community Service.

The defendant admitted charges of common assault and making threats to damage the staff member’s car and house during the incident on the afternoon of March 3, 2016. A prosecutor told the court the railway employee was pushed by the defendant after he confiscated a travel warrant and following threats about attacking his vehicle and home he was left “shaken”.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said his client, who had a record, was intending to travel to Belfast and there had been an issue raised about a travel warrant. He said Rodgers regretted his behaviour.

Judge King said assaulting people going about their jobs could not be tolerated but he said he would put the incident down to “youthful foolishness” from Rodgers.