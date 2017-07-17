Banbridge police arrest thief who tried to make getaway on bus

A man suspected of stealing thousands of pounds before trying to make his escape on the Belfast to Dublin bus was arrested by police officers in Banbridge.

A report posted on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page on Monday morning explained: “Last night there was a report of a male having stolen several thousand in cash from Great Victoria Street bus station in Belfast before getting on the Dublin bus.

“The race was on! Would PSNI South Belfast catch the bus? Would PSNI Lisburn intercept it at Sprucefield? Or would we nab it on its way through our patch? Well as the bemused passengers onboard the night service discovered with Wee C and myself boarding the bus in Banbridge, we got our man!

“A significant quantity of cash recovered and a male arrested.”

The post concluded: “We may banter between ourselves, but the team works very well together when it needs to. Fleeing one area will only get more of us involved and as has been shown repeatedly recently, inter district communication and working is highly effective when it comes to fighting crime and keeping people safe.”