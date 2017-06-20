Banned from driving for no insurance

A 19-year-old man was banned from driving for a month last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Jason Mark, Ashleigh Meadows, Rathfriland, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

His solicitor said the case had been adjourned from a previous court for his client to produce the funds to pay the fine immediately and the money was available.

District Judge Eamonn King said that if he imposed points the defendant would have to re-sit his test.

But, he added, on the basis that Mark discharged the financial penalty immediately he would impose a one month ban.