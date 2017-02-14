Beer kegs stolen from pub

Police investigating the theft of beer kegs from a pub in Dromara have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sometime between 7.30pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday, February 8 five beer kegs were stolen from the Laganview Arms on Dromore Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Did you witness anything suspicious or have you been offered beer kegs in suspicious circumstances?

“We are appealing for any information in relation to this incident and if you know anything please contact Police on 101 and quote serial 370 of the 9th February 2017.”