Bus driver denies manslaughter charge

A Lisburn bus driver has denied the manslaughter of a woman he allegedly knocked down and killed.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25, 33-year-old James Johnston entered a not guilty plea to the manslaughter of Charlotte Linda Stewart on December 29, 2014.

Ms Stewart, who was 48 and from the Lisburn area, was struck within the grounds of the city’s bus station in Smithfield Street just before 10:30 GMT and tragically died later that day.

Speaking at the time, a Translink spokesperson said their thoughts and sympathies were with the family, relations and friends of Ms Stewart and that the “distressed” bus driver would be given support by the transport company.

In court on Tuesday, prosecution and defence lawyers agreed there was a necessity for engineers reports on the scene of the fatality before any trial could commence.

Mr Johnston, from Killowen Grange in Lisburn, was freed on continuing bail and although Judge Patrick Lynch QC listed the case for review later this month, he said the trail was unlikely to he heard until September.