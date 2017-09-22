Car was found on its roof on a grass verge

When they found a car on its roof on a grass verge near Banbridge police discovered that the driver of the crashed vehicle had not taken his test again after a period of disqualification.

Matthew Harper, whose address was given as Rathfriland Road, Dromara, was fined £250 and banned from the roads for four months for driving without insurance on August 16 this year.

He was also fined £250 with a concurrent four month disqualification for driving without due care and attention and a further £100 with another four month ban for not having a licence.

The court heard that at 4.40pm a single vehicle accident happened on the Rathfriland Road as Harper was driving towards Banbridge.

On a bend he lost control and his car ended up on its roof on a grass verge.

The defendant was located at the scene.

He had previously been disqualified which meant he had to take an extended driving test to get himself back on the road.

A barrister representing Harper said he had bought the car with the intention of getting on the road.

He explained that on this occasion he had lost attention while driving.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told the court Harper had been travelling at an ‘excessive speed’.

He added that because of a dangerous driving conviction the defendant had to sit another test.