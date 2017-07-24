Car was in a dangerous state

When police inspected a vehicle which was blowing black smoke from its exhaust they discovered it was being driving in a dangerous condition.

Christopher Andrew Hillis (18), Knock Terrace, Rathfriland, admitted four offences last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was fined £50 for using a vehicle at Bridge Street, Banbridge, on April 5 this year with a defective exhaust system which was excessively loud, emitting black smoke and not maintained in an efficient order.

Fines of £50 were imposed for having the incorrect form or registration mark and for a defective rear brake light. Hillis was also fined £100 for using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition.

The court heard that at 12.30am police noticed the exhaust of a vehicle which was spewing black smoke.

Further inspection revealed problems with the suspension and police believed this was at a dangerous level.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had purchased the vehicle for £500 and was unaware of any issues. She added that when he realised this he sold the vehicle immediately.