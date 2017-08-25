Caught in Banbridge with no insurance

When police stopped a car in the early hours of the morning in Banbridge it was later discovered the vehicle was not insured.

Abdul Mughul, Castle Ross, Castletown, Dundalk, was fined £100 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having insurance on August 5 this year.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at approximately 1.39am police stopped a car in Bridge Street, Banbridge.

They spoke to the defendant who was driving and he confirmed he was the owner of the vehicle.

He said he was insured under a southern policy but checks showed there was no insurance in place.

The defendant appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He told the judge that the car had been seized and he had to pay £340 to get it back.

Mughul explained that he had just started a new job at a fast food outlet in Banbridge and was going home on this occasion.

He accepted there had been an oversight and a mistake on his part.

Imposing the fine District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, ordered it to be paid forthwith from a cash surety lodged by the defendant with police.