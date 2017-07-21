Caught on phone while driving and not wearing his seatbelt

While driving along without having his seat belt on a 32-year-old man was also seen using his mobile phone, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Mark Victor Caldwell, Mill Road, Ballyroney, Banbridge, admitted using a phone while driving on March 14 this year and failing to wear his seat belt.For each offence he was fined £75 and given three points. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police noticed the defendant coming from the opposite direction to them and that he was not wearing his seat belt.

They followed him and saw him with a phone to his right ear. When he was stopped he still was not wearing his seat belt.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that he had received a call.

She added that the seat belt offence was due to a lack of concentration. He was not in the habit of doing this and usually wore his seat belt.