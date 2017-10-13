Caught speeding on the A1

Four penalty points were imposed on a 39-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.
Mark Rice, Highfield Gardens, Banbridge, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard that on April 24 this year at 9.25pm a routine police patrol on the A1 was in the inside lane travelling towards Banbridge.
A car passed them in the outside lane and appeared to be travelling at an excess speed. Police followed the vehicle and it reached a speed of 85mph and in the 60mph zone it was travelling at 80mph.
The defendant declined to accept a fixed penalty.
A barrister representing the defendant said he drove this road regularly. He added that there was some dispute because his client did not accept the speed claimed by the police.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dromore Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.