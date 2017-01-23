Christmas Day assault charge

A 30-year-old man charged with assaulting a female was released on bail last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

Kyle McKie, Linen Fields, Banbridge, is facing a charge of common assault on Christmas Day, December 25, of last year.

A police officer said he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case.

He said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

A public prosecutor told the court that a full file was requested and asked for an adjournment in the case until February 16.

District Judge Eamonn King remanded the defendant on his own bail of £250 to appear again in court on that date.

A condition of his bail is that he is not to have any contact with the alleged injured party in the matter.