Civic Building back in action after renovation

The Civic Building in Banbridge has re-opened to the public following major renovation works, with an officially opening planned for later this month.

The building has been closed for almost a year while work was carried out to the building fabric and services, making it fit for purpose for future service delivery.

The major refurbishment project was completed as part of an ongoing modernisation programme of key council administrative buildings.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council say the work will ensure the building remains in use as a key council office building, which will serve the local community for future years.

A council spokeswoamn stated, “This investment also highlights the council’s commitment to ensure that buildings under its ownership remain fit for purpose, accessible and energy efficient.”

Environmental Health is the first group of staff to take up residence at the enhanced Civic Building premises.

Members of the public requiring regulatory services provided by this department including dog control, licensing, food safety, workplace health and safety, public health and housing, consumer safety, pollution control, home safety, noise control, and tobacco control are now able to visit staff at their new premises.

Alternatively, Environmental Health can still be contacted on 4066 0606 or 0300 0300 900.

Staff from other departments and service areas including Building Control, Community Planning, Environmental Services, Estates and Asset Management and Registration will also relocate over the coming weeks to the Civic Building following its official opening on Tuesday 16 May.

Members of the public will also have an opportunity to view the Civic Building between the hours of 5pm and 8pm on this date and see how it has been adapted to meet the needs of the larger organisation.