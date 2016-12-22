Claimed his brakes had failed after he hit a stone wall

When his car was involved in a collision with a stone wall a 28-year-old man claimed that his brakes had failed, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Tomas Noronha Reccia, Market Street, Tandragee, was fined £150 for driving without due care and attention on January 6 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that an accident happened at the junction of the Mahon Road and Tandragee Road in Portadown at 2.35am.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said Reccia had obtained a licence in this jurisdiction.

He added that it was just ‘plain bad’ driving. Mr Downey said his client had not come to the attention of the police since.