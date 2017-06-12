Continued to shout and swear in the street after police warning

Even though he had been warned by police a 30-year-old man continued shouting in the street, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Niall John Mallon, Lagan View, Donaghcloney, was fined £200 for disorderly behaviour on January 21 this year.

He was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for resisting police.

The court heard that Mallon was shouting and swearing in Gallows Street, Dromore, and was warned about his behaviour by police.

But he continued and then resisted police.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said there had been a bit of shoving and pushing and Mallon’s girlfriend rang the police.