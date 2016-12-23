Convicted in his absence of speeding charge

In his absence a 27-year-old man was convicted of a speeding offence last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Darren Thomas McAneaney, College Gardens, Newry, was fined £80 and given three penalty points. For not having a licence he was fined £25 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on January 29 this year he was detected travelling at 77mph in 60mph zone on the A1 dual carriageway.

He was given a fixed penalty and asked to produce his driving licence to police.

McAneaney, who did not appear in court, did not take up the penalty or produce his licence.

District Judge Alan White convicted him of speeding and not having a licence.