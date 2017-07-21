Court told alleged con-man tried to sell somebody else’s car

An alleged serial fraudster entered a dealership to sell a car that was not his, the High Court heard today.

Alwyn Cahoon, 53, also took £600 from a girlfriend to replace her oil tank before disappearing, prosecutors claimed.

Crown lawyer James Johnston said: “He seems to be an individual who, colloquially speaking, has a brass neck for passing himself off and committing these offences.”

Cahoon, of Oak Grove in Banbridge, was granted bail on strict conditions including a curfew and electronic monitoring.

He is facing charges of fraud by false representation and forging or altering an MOT disc related to three alleged sets of offences between October 2013 and October 2015.

One incident involved the alleged £1,100 sale of a Ford Transit van discovered to have a fake vehicle registration certificate, the court was told.

Mr Johnston claimed Cahoon then carried out a bogus deal for a car that did not belong to him.

“He brought himself onto a sales yard whilst a willing purchaser was in attendance and made the purchaser believe he had authority to sell the car,” the barrister contended.

Arrangements were said to have been made to meet and exchange cash the following day.

Granting bail for Cahoon to stay at an address in Kilrea, Mr Justice O’Hara also ordered him to report to police three times a week.

The judge stressed authorities must be alerted immediately if he disappears again.