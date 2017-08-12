Didn’t tell insurers about his driving ban

When he took out insurance for a car a 38-year-old failed to declare that he had been a disqualified driver, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Richard David McCrea admitted driving while disqualified on May 5, not having insurance and making a false declaration to obtain insurance on April 19.He was banned from driving for three months.

The court heard police saw him driving in Meeting Street, Dromore, and knew he had been disqualified. The vehicle was seized by police.

He had been disqualified on November last year at Newry court and did not disclose this when applying.

A solicitor representing McCrea that on August 2 at Craigavon her client had been put on probation for three years for breach of certain orders concerning sexual communication with a child.

She added that her client believed the disqualification had expired in April and would apologise to the court. He would not seek to retrieve the car, said the solicitor. McCrea’s address on the summons was given at Flush Place, Lisburn, but the solicitor told the court he was now living in Larne.