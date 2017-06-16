Doing 100mph on the A1 carriageway

John James Haughey, (34) Ballynanny Road, Corbet, was fined £150 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for excess speed on January 8 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he was detected doing 100mph in the 70mph zone on the A1 while driving a Mercedes on a Sunday morning.

A barrister representing him said he had been running a bit late and his licence was essential to his job.