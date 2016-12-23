Drink driver’s car found on its roof in a field

When police found a car on its roof in a field the driver was breath tested and found to be over twice the limit.

Kyle Vincent Burns, Leamount Park, Banbridge, was banned from driving for 16 months last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court.

He was also fined £200 for driving with excess alcohol on November 26 this year.

For attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle he was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 7.45pm a one vehicle accident happened on the Old Newry Road, Loughbrickland.

Police found a car on its roof in a field and the defendant was standing beside the car.

Burns admitted he had been driving and that he had been drinking.

He said he had five pints of beer in the afternoon prior to driving.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 80.

While he was going into custody he kicked the rear window of the police vehicle.

A solicitor representing Burns said he had made the foolish decision to get behind the wheel of a car and was involved in an accident.

He added that his client would apologise in relation to the police car, it was a reaction on being refused to use the toilet.

District Judge Alan White said the reading was more than twice the limit and the defendant was involved in an accident so he would have to reflect that in the disqualification.

However he certified Burns suitable for the drink driving course which if completed would reduce his ban by four months.