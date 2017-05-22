Driver caught with no insurance

When he drove a car which was mainly used by his wife a 28-year-old man did not realise he was not insured.

Ryan James McCaffrey, Castlewellan Road, Cabra, was fined £200 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on March 21 this year. He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was stopped at 9.20am at Peggy’s Loaning, Banbridge, and police checks showed there was no insurance.

McCaffrey believed he was insured but the policy had been cancelled on March 2.

A solicitor representing the defendant he had the mistaken belief that the car was insured. He explained this was a vehicle that his wife primarily used and when she did not provide details of no claims bonus the insurance was cancelled.