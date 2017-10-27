Driver on the road with no licence or insurance

On the points system a 42-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Stephen Cooke, Golf Terrace, Banbridge, admitted driving without insurance or a licence on August 25 this year.

The court heard that he was detected while driving on the Newry Road in Banbridge.

His solicitor said Cooke only had a provisional licence now and had a relevant record.

On January 19 he had received six points for a similar offence. The solicitor explained that the defendant had applied for a provisional licence after his last appearance in court.

He added that Cooke was offered a car to buy at £300 but he succumbed to the temptation to drive it and was detected. For the no insurance offence he was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

Judge Eamonn King banned him from driving for six months. He imposed a £25 fine and three points for not having a licence.