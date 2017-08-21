Driver was caught speeding in Gilford

Joseph James Moore (26), Broomhill Courtyard, Magheralin, was fined £60, given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy last Thursday at Banbridge Court for excess speed.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £30. He was travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone at Tandragee Road, Gilford.

He accepted a fixed penalty but did not produce his driving licence.

Moore did not appear last week but sent his licence to the court.