Thomas Furlong (40), Mount Leinster Park, Kilmyshall, Bunclady, County Wexford, was also fined £90 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for a speeding offence.

He was detected travelling at 75mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 dual carriageway.

Furlong did not attend Banbridge court but pleaded guilty in a letter.