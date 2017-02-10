Driving at 93mph on the A1

Five penalty points were imposed on a 45-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for speeding.
Stephen Kenny, The Rectory, Fahan, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. The court heard he was travelling at 93mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 carriageway at Banbridge. Because was the speed he was not offered a fixed penalty.
District Judge Eamonn King said this was Kenny’s third speeding offence in this jurisdiction and he needed to be careful in the future.
