Driving ban lasted two days

A Dromara man was initially banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences.

But at last Friday’s court sitting of Craigavon Court Judge Bernie Kelly, changed the ban on a tyre offence to three points and removed other disqualifications after a barrister presented the defendant’s licence to court.

Martin Rogan (19), Meadow Lane, was fined £75, and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for having a defective tyre.

A £100 fine was imposed for excess speed and he was fined £50 for not having his lights illuminated.

On August 23 at 1.40am he was seen driving a car through Banbridge without lights.

He was also travelling at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the Dromore Road.

The rear offside tyre of his vehicle did not have sufficient tread.