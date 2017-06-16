Driving with no insurance

A 42-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court on the tot up points system.

Philip Ingham, Green Hills Road, Walkingstown, admitted driving without insurance on May 19 this year.

The court heard police saw him driving on the A1 at Loughbrickland and checks revealed there was no insurance in place.

He accepted the offence and was released after lodging a surety of £200. The defendant said there was an issue over his no claims situation.

District Judge Eamonn King pointed out that this was the defendant’s second no insurance conviction and there were six points on his licence.

He fined Ingham £300, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and gave him six points, banning the defendant from driving for six months on the tot-up system.