Dromore chef has to be ‘a model driver’

A Dromore man will have to be ‘a model driver’ for the next three years after he was given nine penalty points last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Samuel Martin (23), Holm Terrace, Dromore, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess speed. The court heard he was travelling at 94mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 dual carriageway on May 20 this year.

A solicitor for the defendant said there was absolutely no need for this speed. He explained that Martin worked as a chef and was on his way to work. The solicitor added that three chefs had walked out the week before and his client was under pressure.

He said that Martin also worked for his father, driving all over the north so a disqualification would have a severe impact on him.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a ‘horrendous speed’ for someone so young.

Imposing the nine points she said that Martin was going to have to be ‘a model driver over the next three years’ as one thing going against him would ‘put him off the roads for six months’.