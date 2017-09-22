Drove too fast and hit a wall

In a hurry to get to his work a 39-year-old man drove too quick and crashed his car into a wall, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.
John Joseph McAllister, Grove Hill, Banbridge, was fined £250 for driving without due care and attention on September 22 last year.
He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard that police received a report of a single vehicle accident on the Huntly Road, Banbridge. A vehicle had crashed into a wall causing damage to the car and to the wall.
McAllister failed a preliminary breath test. A blood sample was taken and although there was alcohol in his system the reading was below the limit.
A barrister representing the defendant said he was on his way to work in Lurgan when his car skidded.
