Drugs charge man allowed to visit mother

A 41-year-old man had his bail varied at Banbridge Magistrates Court last Thursday to allow him to visit his mother in the town.

Robert Foster, Hillhead Gardens, Banbridge, is charged with possession of cannabis on October 19 last year, having the drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The court heard that he was released on High Court bail on March 28 and a condition is that he is now allowed in Banbridge.

A police officer said it would be feared Foster would engage in further activity if he was allowed into Banbridge.

District Judge Liam McNally, after reading a letter handed in by Foster’s solicitor, said he was going to allow him to visit on one day a week.

And he warned the defendant that if was in Banbridge outside those hours it would be a breach of his bail.

The case against Foster was adjourned until May 4.