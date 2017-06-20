Drugs charge man fails to show for case

An arrest warrant was issued last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 24-year-old Banbridge man was convicted in his absence for a drugs offence.

Andrew Quinn, Richmond Heights, was charged with unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on January 8 last year. He did not appear at last week’s court.

A public prosecutor said that a van was stopped by police at a checkpoint at 1.10am on Dromore Street, Banbridge.

They noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle and a search of the defendant, who was a front seat passenger, uncovered a grinder which contained a small amount of herbal cannabis.

He also had two small bags of herbal cannabis which he said he had paid £20 for and were for his personal use.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction in the case.

She issued a warrant to have Quinn brought before the court for sentencing given his record.