Drunk in charge accusation

An 18-year-old man has been accused of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle in Banbridge on April 16 this year.

Liam Noden , whose address was given in court as Ardaveen Mews in Newry, appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

He faces charges that on April 16 this year he was in charge of a motor vehicle in Church Square, Banbridge, with excess alcohol in his breath.

A police officer said she was aware of the facts and circumstances surrounding the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

The case was adjourned until May 25 to determine the attitude of the defendant towards the charge.

Noden was released on his own bail of £250 to appear again on that date.