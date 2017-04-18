Drunk man damaged door of taxi firm

When he was refused entry to a taxi office a drunken 35-year-old man damaged the door handle, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Stephen Mulligan, Moorefield, Banbridge, admitted criminal damage to the handle belonging to Q Cabs on February 3 of this year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court.

The court heard that at 10.55pm an operator in the taxi office noticed the defendant who was drunk.

They had previous dealings with him and the door was locked.

Mulligan began banging on the door trying to get in but when he walked away they found that the door handle was broken.

When interviewed Mulligan said he had no recollection of the events and apologised.

His solicitor said that the damage had amounted to £30 and that had been paid to the taxi firm through his office.

He pointed out that Mulligan had a suspended sentence for assault but that was due to expire in June of this year.

District Judge Liam McNally said that as an alternative to custody he would impose 140 hours community service.