Drunk man was in the wrong flat

When he was drunk a 28-year-old man ended up in the wrong flat in Portadown and frightened an elderly woman.

And when police arrived on the scene he started shouting and swearing at them.

Mark Peter McCusker, Cecil Street, Portadown, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

For disorderly behaviour at Clounagh Park, Portadown, on November 29 last year he was sentenced to three months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 5.30pm police received a call from a distressed elderly female saying that a drunken male had entered her flat.

The defendant was ‘utterly drunk’ and when police arrived he began shouting and swearing at them.

When interviewed he said he was so intoxicated he could not remember but said he had been looking for a friend and gone to the wrong flat.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said that when McCusker sobered up he expressed sincere apologies to the injured party through the police.

He added that the defendant was in custody and his release date was November 20.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a frightening experience for the woman in the flat.

She ordered that the prison terms she imposed should run concurrently with the sentence McCusker was serving.