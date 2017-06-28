Ex-taxi driver banned after collision

When an accident involving two vehicles happened in a business yard it was suspected that one of the drivers had been drinking.

Kenneth Geoffrey Jackson (64), Stevenson Terrace, Lurgan, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £400, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months. For driving without due care and attention he was fined £75. The court heard that on April 25 this year police got a call regarding a damage only accident involving two vehicles at a fuel business on the Tandragee Rd, Lurgan. It was suspected one of the drivers was drunk. Police went to the defendant’s home as he was the last registered owner of the vehicle. Jackson confirmed he was the driver and had been drinking alcohol. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 79. In interview, the ex-taxi driver denied drinking before the collision and said he had drank alcohol when he went home and he claimed the injured party was at fault.

His solicitor said the other party sounded his horn but Jackson did not hear it. He would not be driving again.