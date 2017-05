Caolan O’Hagan (23),Tunnell Road, Jerrettspass, was fined £60 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not wearing a seat belt while he was driving.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Police saw him driving in Newry Street, Rathfriland, without a seat belt.

He was given a fixed penalty but could not produce his driving licence and said he had lost it.