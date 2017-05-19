Fined after driving through a red light

A 37-year-old man was fined £90 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for breach of a traffic sign.
Paul Devlin, Windyridge, Banbridge, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
A police patrol saw him drive through a red light in Church Square, Banbridge.
He was offered a fixed penalty but this was not complied with. Devlin’s solicitor said he had to work in Spain and was unable to produce his licence.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dromore Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.