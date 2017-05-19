Fined after driving through a red light

A 37-year-old man was fined £90 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for breach of a traffic sign.

Paul Devlin, Windyridge, Banbridge, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

A police patrol saw him drive through a red light in Church Square, Banbridge.

He was offered a fixed penalty but this was not complied with. Devlin’s solicitor said he had to work in Spain and was unable to produce his licence.