Fined and banned from driving for six months for not having any insurance

A 26-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Robert McCullough, Summerhill, Banbridge, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without insurance on September 8 last year.
As well he was fined and additional £50 for not having a licence and fined a further £75 with a concurrent six month ban for driving at excess speed.
The court heard that he was detected doing 77mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 carriageway near Dromore.
He was followed and stopped by police who issued a fixed penalty.
But the defendant subsequently failed to produce his documents.
At a later date he phoned police to say he had nine points on his licence.
McCullough did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dromore Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.