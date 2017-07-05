Fined and banned from driving for six months for not having any insurance

A 26-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Robert McCullough, Summerhill, Banbridge, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without insurance on September 8 last year.

As well he was fined and additional £50 for not having a licence and fined a further £75 with a concurrent six month ban for driving at excess speed.

The court heard that he was detected doing 77mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 carriageway near Dromore.

He was followed and stopped by police who issued a fixed penalty.

But the defendant subsequently failed to produce his documents.

At a later date he phoned police to say he had nine points on his licence.

McCullough did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.