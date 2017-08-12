Fitness instructor had drugs

When police spoke to a 24-year-old man on June 6 this year he handed them a wallet containing £10 worth of cannabis.

Paul Malcolmson, Ballygowan Park, Banbridge, was fined £250 last Thursday at the local court for unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 3.20pm police attention was drawn to the defendant.

Malcolmson accepted the was cannabis and was for his own personal use.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he was a qualified fitness instructor.

She added that he would say he was not a habitual drug user. District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said that possession and consumption of drugs did not sit comfortably with the defendant’s position of a fitness instructor.