Friend’s nephew had been in a gas explosion

When police stopped a 60-year-old man who was using a mobile phone while driving they discovered he was not insured to drive the vehicle.
David Allen Shanks, Scolban Road, Dromore, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on May 8 2017.
He was also banned for six months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
For using a hand held phone while driving and not having a licence he was fined £75 on each charge and given concurrent six months bans.
The court heard at 1.50pm police saw a minibus enter a roundabout at Church Street, Dromore. The defendant was driving and he was holding a phone to his right ear with his right hand.
Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said his client had been at a friend’s house; the friend had been informed his nephew had been involved in a gas explosion and Shanks went to pick his friend up in the minibus to take him to the hospital. He was on the phone with his friend.
