Furniture and electrical appliances stolen during burglary

Police investigating a burglary in the Dickson Park area of Banbridge during which furniture and electrical appliances were stolen have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Constable Hutton said: “It is believed that at some stage within the past three weeks entry was forced to the property via a rear window and items including a large triple wardrobe alongside kitchen and electrical appliances removed from it.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 525 of 31/08/17, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”