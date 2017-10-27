Gave uninsured driver her permission

A 29-year-old woman was convicted in her absence of an insurance offence last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Jade Gaskill, whose address was given as Hilltop Crescent, North Yorks, Yorkshire was fined £150, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

The court heard that on March 30 this year on the A1 police stopped a vehicle and it transpired the driver was uninsured.

Gaskill was the owner of the vehicle and admitting giving the person permission to drive.

District Judge Eamonn King convicted the defendant of permitting someone to use a car without having insurance.