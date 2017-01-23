Gilford man is charged over a ‘racially aggravated’ incident

A 29-year-old Gilford man will be sentenced next month on charges which involve an offence said to be racially aggravated.

Martin James Campbell, Ballymacanallen Road, Gilford, appeared last Wednesday at a sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was charged with unlawful damage to a CCTV camera on November 6 last year.

The defendant is further charged with common assault and also disorderly behaviour during an incident which took place at Maple Court, Lurgan.

His solicitor said his client would be intending to plead guilty to all the charges he is facing.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, warned that anybody who pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated offence was looking at custody.

She adjourned the case until February 15 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.