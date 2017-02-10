Got out of driver’s seat of car but told police he wasn’t driving

A 21-year-old man was banned from driving for 15 months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Christopher Potts, Pine View, Gilford, was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The case had been listed as a contest but a barrister representing Potts said he would be pleading guilty.

A public prosecutor said that police received a report of suspected drink driving in the Scarva Road area of Banbridge on August 20 last year.

They saw the defendant’s vehicle turning into the Oak Grove housing estate and Potts got out of the driver’s side. When he was approached by police he told them he had not been the driver. A key he had fitted the car. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 63.

The barrister said the defendant had only driven a short distance from a friend’s house although his record would be of some concern.