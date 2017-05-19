Had knife and knuckle duster

A passenger in a car stopped by police in Banbridge had a flick knife and a knuckle duster, the local magistrates’ court heard last Thursday.

Kyle Toman (19), Cline Road, Banbridge, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of an offensive weapon on February 18 this year.

He also admitted resisting a constable and failing to wear a seat belt. For each of the four offences he was fined £75 and he was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.Three penalty points were imposed for the seat belt charge.

The court heard that police stopped a car at Cline Road in Banbridge. Toman was in the rear and was not wearing a seat belt.

Because of the behaviour of the occupants police carried out a search and the defendant had a flick knife and a knuckle duster beside him on the seat.

Toman was cautioned and then ‘totally lost the run of himself’ and tried to head-butt an officer.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the knife could also be used as a cigarette lighter and he had the knuckle duster to protect his hands while dismantling cars.

District Judge Eamonn King pointed out that Toman had a previous conviction for possession of an offensive weapon in June 2015. The defendant indicated that it was a knuckle duster and he had owned two of them.

Judge King said it would seem like Toman was out ‘tooled up for some mysterious purpose’ but that was not shown in the facts.