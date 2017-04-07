Had seven previous insurance offences

A 41-year-old man was fined £300 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for permitting someone to drive without insurance.

Kevin Mooney, Hillhead Park, Banbridge, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 1pm on October 7 last year a man was stopped driving a Ford Transit van on the Commercial Road, Banbridge.

The vehicle belonged to Mooney and there was insurance but it did not cover the person who was driving.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had a significant and relevant record but most offences were a number of years ago.

He explained that the vehicle would have been insured if Mooney had been driving but it did not extend to the person who was driving on his behalf that day.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said Mooney had an absolutely appalling record containing seven previous no insurance offences.

She added that if anybody knew you have to be fully covered it should be him.

The judge added that given the break in his record she would impose points.