‘I’m going to f***ing  shoot you’

A 36-year-old man had a common assault charge withdrawn last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court after he agreed to be bound over.

Hugh Smyth, The Spires, Dromore, had been accused of unlawfully assaulting a man on April 16 this year.

The case was listed as a contested hearing. A public prosecutor said that it was a technical assault after the injured party believed his wife was having an affair with the defendant. Smyth made the comment: “I’m going to f—king shoot you.”

The prosecutor said the defendant did not touch the other person but he was prosecuted on the basis of what he said.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, bound Smyth over for two years in the sum of £500 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.He also ordered that he should have no contact with the complainant.